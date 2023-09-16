The Boise State Broncos (0-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State ranks 15th-worst in scoring offense (17.5 points per game) and 16th-worst in scoring defense (37 points per game allowed) this season. North Dakota's offense has been dominant, piling up 550 total yards per game (best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 72nd by giving up 388.5 total yards per game.

Boise State vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

Boise State North Dakota 393 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 550 (4th) 549 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (69th) 155.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 219 (15th) 237.5 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 331 (3rd) 3 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 388 yards (194 ypg) on 28-of-58 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 68 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 34 times for a team-high 159 yards (79.5 per game) with one score. He has also caught nine passes for 206 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has put together a 124-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 18 targets.

Eric McAlister has racked up nine catches for 95 yards, an average of 47.5 yards per game.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has 521 passing yards, or 260.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 76.8% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 13.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Gaven Ziebarth is his team's leading rusher with 19 carries for 181 yards, or 90.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Smith has run for 78 yards across 16 carries. He's chipped in with four catches for 47 yards.

Bo Belquist has hauled in 233 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Wesley Eliodor has put up a 92-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on six targets.

Red Wilson's eight targets have resulted in eight grabs for 90 yards.

