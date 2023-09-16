The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0) and the Drake Bulldogs (0-2) square off at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

South Dakota State ranks 37th in total offense this year (372.0 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FCS with 372.0 yards allowed per game. Drake ranks 84th in points per game (15.5), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 24th-worst in the FCS with 41.0 points allowed per contest.

Drake vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Drake vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Drake South Dakota State 342.5 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.0 (42nd) 326.0 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.0 (7th) 103.0 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.0 (28th) 239.5 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.0 (60th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey leads Drake with 447 yards on 39-of-65 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 25 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on four carries.

Dorian Boyland is his team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 72 yards, or 36.0 per game.

Christian Galvan has racked up 52 yards (on 13 attempts).

Colin Howard's 100 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has five catches on five targets.

Sam Rodriguez has six receptions (on six targets) for a total of 91 yards (45.5 yards per game) this year.

Mitchell January's two targets have resulted in two grabs for 44 yards.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 305 pass yards for South Dakota State, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 37 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Amar Johnson has 117 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Isaiah Davis has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 85 yards (42.5 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the passing game with three grabs for 31 yards

Griffin Wilde's leads his squad with 128 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of six targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in six passes while averaging 34.5 yards per game.

Grahm Goering has racked up two receptions for 53 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per game.

