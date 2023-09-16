The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) host the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Iowa State has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 24th-worst with 21.5 points per game. The defense ranks 31st in the FBS (14.5 points allowed per game). Offensively, Ohio is bottom-25, accumulating just 19 points per game (18th-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, surrendering just 13.3 points per contest (24th-best).

Iowa State vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Iowa State vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Iowa State Ohio 270 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.7 (22nd) 257 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.3 (65th) 110.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.7 (73rd) 159.5 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195 (102nd) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (131st) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (13th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has racked up 316 yards (158 ypg) on 33-of-57 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Cartevious Norton has racked up 108 yards on 32 carries.

Abu Sama III has been handed the ball 14 times this year and racked up 64 yards (32 per game).

Jayden Higgins' 110 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has registered nine receptions and one touchdown.

Benjamin Brahmer has caught three passes for 59 yards (29.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaylin Noel's 12 receptions are good enough for 56 yards.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has racked up 278 yards (92.7 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 51 times for 217 yards (72.3 per game).

O'Shaan Allison has run for 134 yards across 41 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Ty Walton leads his squad with 127 receiving yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz has racked up 125 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Miles Cross has racked up 87 reciving yards (29 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

