The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) and the Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) meet at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Iowa ranks 102nd in points scored this season (22 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 13.5 points allowed per game. Western Michigan ranks 59th with 413.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 94th with 388.5 total yards allowed per contest on defense.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on BTN, continue reading.

Iowa vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Iowa Western Michigan 259.5 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.5 (73rd) 309.5 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (83rd) 100 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218 (24th) 159.5 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.5 (101st) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 314 passing yards for Iowa, completing 55.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and one interception this season.

Kaleb Johnson has 91 rushing yards on 34 carries with one touchdown.

Jaziun Patterson has been handed the ball 15 times this year and racked up 84 yards (42 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Lachey has hauled in 10 catches for 131 yards (65.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Seth Anderson has put together a 55-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in three passes on seven targets.

Erick All's six receptions have yielded 47 yards and one touchdown.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Jack Salopek has 280 passing yards, or 140 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.8% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with two interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Buckley, has carried the ball 38 times for 281 yards (140.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has rushed for 84 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack has hauled in 121 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Austin Hence has caught nine passes and compiled 68 receiving yards (34 per game) with one touchdown.

Malique Dieudonne's seven targets have resulted in six grabs for 58 yards.

