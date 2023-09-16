In the contest between the Northern Illinois Huskies and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Huskies to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (+13) Over (42) Northern Illinois 23, Nebraska 21

Week 3 Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The Cornhuskers have an 83.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cornhuskers have posted one win against the spread this year.

The average total for Nebraska games this season has been 49.8, 7.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Huskies based on the moneyline is 21.7%.

The Huskies are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Huskies have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Northern Illinois this year is 13 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cornhuskers vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 12 24.5 -- -- 12 24.5 Northern Illinois 19 19 11 14 27 24

