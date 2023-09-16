The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) are double-digit favorites (-10.5) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1). The over/under is set at 41.5 points for the outing.

While Nebraska's defense ranks 73rd with 24.5 points allowed per game, the Cornhuskers have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking eighth-worst (12 points per game). With 349 total yards per game on offense, Northern Illinois ranks 94th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 26th, allowing 266.5 total yards per contest.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Nebraska vs Northern Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -10.5 -115 -105 41.5 -110 -110 -500 +360

Week 3 Big Ten Betting Trends

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson threw for 2,407 yards (200.6 per game), completing 63.1% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games last year.

In 12 games, Trey Palmer had 71 receptions for 1,043 yards (86.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In 12 games a season ago, Anthony Grant ran for 915 yards (76.3 per game) and six TDs.

In the passing game, Marcus Washington scored one TD, catching 31 balls for 471 yards (39.3 per game).

In 12 games last year, Garrett Nelson totaled 5.5 sacks to go with eight TFL and 56 tackles.

Luke Reimer recorded 75 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception in 12 games.

Isaac Gifford put up one sack to go along with his five TFL and 62 tackles a season ago.

In 2022, Marques Buford Jr. had two interceptions to go with 52 tackles, three TFL, and two passes defended.

