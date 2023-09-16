The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

While Nebraska's defense ranks 73rd with 24.5 points allowed per game, the Cornhuskers have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking eighth-worst (12 points per game). Northern Illinois' offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 19 points per game, which ranks 17th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 53rd with 19 points surrendered per contest.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Nebraska Northern Illinois 318 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (99th) 352.5 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.5 (21st) 201.5 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (103rd) 116.5 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.5 (69th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 220 passing yards, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 158 yards (79 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

This season, Gabe Ervin Jr. has carried the ball 24 times for 129 yards (64.5 per game).

Billy Kemp IV's 57 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted nine times and has totaled five receptions.

Alex Bullock has caught three passes for 56 yards (28 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Marcus Washington has been the target of six passes and racked up four catches for 44 yards, an average of 22 yards per contest.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi leads Northern Illinois with 462 yards on 36-of-67 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has run the ball 38 times for 112 yards, with one touchdown.

Gavin Williams has collected 71 yards (on 17 carries), while also grabbing five passes for 32 yards.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has registered 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 185 (92.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times and has one touchdown.

Christian Carter has put together a 100-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on seven targets.

Grayson Barnes' three grabs (on six targets) have netted him 40 yards (20 ypg).

