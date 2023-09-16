Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) will look to upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 42.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.
Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-10.5)
|42.5
|-450
|+340
|DraftKings
|Nebraska (-11)
|43
|-440
|+340
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-10.5)
|43.5
|-490
|+365
Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Nebraska has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
- Northern Illinois has won one game against the spread this season.
Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
