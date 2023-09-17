Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 17
The Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) will try to sweep the Chicago Cubs (78-71) at Chase Field on Sunday, at 7:10 PM ET.
The Cubs will give the ball to Jordan Wicks (3-0, 1.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (7-8, 5.53 ERA).
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (3-0, 1.99 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (7-8, 5.53 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks
- Wicks (3-0) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 1.99 ERA this season with 6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across four games.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Wicks will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.53 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
- Nelson is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this game.
- Nelson has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this year entering this game.
- He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Ryne Nelson vs. Cubs
- He meets a Cubs offense that ranks seventh in the league with 747 total runs scored while batting .254 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .417 slugging percentage (12th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 178 home runs (14th in the league).
- Nelson has a 1.59 ERA and a 0.706 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .118 batting average over one appearance.
