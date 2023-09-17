Yoan Moncada and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Sonny Gray, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The White Sox are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Twins (-160). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. Minnesota games have gone over the run total four times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.8 runs.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 59-40 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.6% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Minnesota has a 23-20 record (winning 53.5% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 61.5% chance to win.

In the 149 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-67-7).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 35-39 31-31 47-39 59-55 19-15

