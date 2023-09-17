Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Minnesota Twins (78-71) taking on the Chicago White Sox (57-92) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (7-7) for the Twins and Dylan Cease (7-7) for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 59 (59.6%) of those contests.

Minnesota is 27-22 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 701 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule