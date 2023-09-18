Monday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (79-71) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (10-9, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Connor Phillips.

Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-2.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 60 out of the 100 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 56 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 31-25 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 60% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 705 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule