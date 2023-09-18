Right now the Minnesota Vikings are 20th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.

Minnesota had the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings went 8-1 at home last season and 5-3 away from home.

As favorites, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Cousins also ran for 97 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2800 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +15000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +15000 7 October 23 49ers - +700 8 October 29 @ Packers - +3300 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +4000 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +10000 12 November 27 Bears - +15000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +10000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1800 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +3300 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

