The Minnesota Lynx (19-21) have three players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Target Center on Wednesday, September 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lynx will seek another victory over the Sun after an 82-75 win on Sunday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7.0 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is No. 1 on the Lynx in scoring (21.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and puts up 2.5 assists. She also puts up 1.6 steals (seventh in the WNBA) and 1.2 blocked shots.

Kayla McBride is posting 14.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 42.4% of her shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game (eighth in WNBA).

The Lynx receive 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Dorka Juhasz.

Diamond Miller gets the Lynx 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. She also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Lynx get 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Rachel Banham.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -5.5 156.5

