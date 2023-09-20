Cincinnati Reds (79-74) will go head to head against the Minnesota Twins (80-72) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Elly De La Cruz will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Twins have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.45 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (7-6, 3.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Twins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to put money on the Twins and Reds game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Correa get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Reds have a 20-15 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 53.5% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Reds were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been victorious in 19, or 39.6%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 17-24 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 11th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.