The Minnesota Vikings right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota had to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

Last season the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 away.

When favored, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

In addition, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, catching 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games played with the Rams.

As a key defensive contributor, Jordan Hicks collected 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +3000 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +25000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +25000 7 October 23 49ers - +600 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +4000 10 November 12 Saints - +2800 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +12500 12 November 27 Bears - +25000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +10000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +2000 16 December 24 Lions - +2800 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2800

