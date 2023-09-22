Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will try to defeat Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 218 total home runs.

Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 720 (4.7 per game).

The Twins rank 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.199).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (10-8 with a 3.63 ERA and 221 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 31st of the season.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Lopez is trying to secure his 20th quality start of the season in this outing.

Lopez will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 22nd straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox W 4-0 Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds W 7-0 Away Kenta Maeda Fernando Cruz 9/20/2023 Reds W 5-3 Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Davis Daniel 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Tyler Anderson 9/26/2023 Athletics - Home Kenta Maeda Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics - Home Bailey Ober Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Pablo Lopez Luis Medina

