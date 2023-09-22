Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (81-72) will take on Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels (69-84) at Target Field on Friday, September 22. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Angels have +220 odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Twins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (10-8, 3.63 ERA) vs Davis Daniel - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 61 out of the 102 games, or 59.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Twins have gone 3-1 (75%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Twins have a 5-2 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have won in 32, or 40%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Angels have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 11th 1st

