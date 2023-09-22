Currently the Minnesota Vikings are 21st in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Vikings and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 17 times last season.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota had to rely on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

The Vikings picked up eight wins at home last season and five on the road.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

In addition, Cousins ran for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground for the Rams, Cam Akers scored seven touchdowns and picked up 786 yards (52.4 per game).

On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped lead the way with one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +750 3 September 24 Chargers - +3000 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +25000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +25000 7 October 23 49ers - +600 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +4000 10 November 12 Saints - +2800 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +12500 12 November 27 Bears - +25000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +10000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +2000 16 December 24 Lions - +2800 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2800

