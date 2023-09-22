Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
The available options on the Week 4 college football slate include Big Ten teams involved in eight games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Michigan State (+7.5) against Maryland is the best bet against the spread, while betting on the total in the Akron vs. Indiana matchup carries the best value. Get even more stats and insights on those and other contests in the article below.
Best Week 4 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Michigan State +7.5 vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Michigan State by 6.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Louisiana Tech +20.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 12.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Northwestern +11.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 5.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 4 Big Ten Total Bets
Under 46.5 - Akron vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Total: 36.0 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 40 - Iowa vs. Penn State
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Projected Total: 44.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Over 45.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Total: 48.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 4 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Ohio State
|3-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|40.3 / 6.7
|474.7 / 223.7
|Penn State
|3-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|43.7 / 11.7
|467.3 / 267.3
|Rutgers
|3-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|31.7 / 10.0
|346.3 / 272.7
|Michigan
|3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|32.0 / 5.3
|402.0 / 223.0
|Iowa
|3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|28.3 / 12.3
|302.0 / 286.0
|Maryland
|3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|39.3 / 13.3
|480.0 / 314.7
|Minnesota
|2-1 (1-0 Big Ten)
|17.0 / 15.7
|322.3 / 322.0
|Wisconsin
|2-1 (0-0 Big Ten)
|31.7 / 20.7
|440.7 / 367.7
|Michigan State
|2-1 (0-0 Big Ten)
|27.7 / 20.7
|377.3 / 375.0
|Purdue
|1-2 (0-0 Big Ten)
|26.3 / 30.3
|397.7 / 409.3
|Nebraska
|1-2 (0-1 Big Ten)
|19.7 / 20.0
|339.3 / 284.7
|Illinois
|1-2 (0-1 Big Ten)
|22.0 / 30.7
|356.3 / 446.0
|Northwestern
|1-2 (0-1 Big Ten)
|19.7 / 23.0
|286.3 / 363.7
|Indiana
|1-2 (0-1 Big Ten)
|19.3 / 17.0
|356.0 / 298.3
