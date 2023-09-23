The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) square off against a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 14th-best in scoring offense (43.7 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (11.7 points allowed per game). Iowa's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FBS with 12.3 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 28.3 points per game, which ranks 73rd.

Iowa vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Iowa vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Iowa Penn State 302 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.3 (40th) 286 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.3 (14th) 151.3 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.3 (22nd) 150.7 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259 (48th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara leads Iowa with 417 yards on 38-of-71 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams is his team's leading rusher with 19 carries for 164 yards, or 54.7 per game.

Jaziun Patterson has compiled 104 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Luke Lachey paces his squad with 131 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Erick All has caught seven passes and compiled 81 receiving yards (27 per game) with one touchdown.

Seth Anderson's four receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 68 yards (22.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 737 pass yards for Penn State, completing 67% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 52 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kaytron Allen has 208 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 36 times for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 68 yards through the air.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's leads his squad with 220 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Harrison Wallace III has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 98 yards so far this campaign.

Tyler Warren has racked up 10 catches for 81 yards, an average of 27 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

