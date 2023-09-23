How to Watch the Iowa vs. Penn State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) square off against a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 14th-best in scoring offense (43.7 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (11.7 points allowed per game). Iowa's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FBS with 12.3 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 28.3 points per game, which ranks 73rd.
Read on below for all the info on how to watch this game on CBS.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Iowa vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 4 Games
- BYU vs Kansas
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Texas vs Baylor
- UCF vs Kansas State
- Arkansas vs LSU
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- UCLA vs Utah
- Oregon State vs Washington State
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- SMU vs TCU
- UAB vs Georgia
- NC State vs Virginia
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Ohio State vs Notre Dame
Iowa vs. Penn State Key Statistics
|Iowa
|Penn State
|302 (119th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|467.3 (40th)
|286 (28th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|267.3 (14th)
|151.3 (74th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|208.3 (22nd)
|150.7 (122nd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|259 (48th)
|3 (31st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|3 (83rd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|7 (11th)
Iowa Stats Leaders
- Cade McNamara leads Iowa with 417 yards on 38-of-71 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Leshon Williams is his team's leading rusher with 19 carries for 164 yards, or 54.7 per game.
- Jaziun Patterson has compiled 104 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.
- Luke Lachey paces his squad with 131 receiving yards on 10 catches.
- Erick All has caught seven passes and compiled 81 receiving yards (27 per game) with one touchdown.
- Seth Anderson's four receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 68 yards (22.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Penn State Stats Leaders
- Drew Allar has 737 pass yards for Penn State, completing 67% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 52 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Kaytron Allen has 208 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.
- This season, Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 36 times for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 68 yards through the air.
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith's leads his squad with 220 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.
- Harrison Wallace III has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 98 yards so far this campaign.
- Tyler Warren has racked up 10 catches for 81 yards, an average of 27 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed Penn State or Iowa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.