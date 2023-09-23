Iowa vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) and the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Beaver Stadium. The Hawkeyes will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 40.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Iowa matchup in this article.
Iowa vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Iowa vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-14.5)
|40.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-14.5)
|40.5
|-710
|+490
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- NC State vs Virginia
- Florida State vs Clemson
- UCLA vs Utah
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- SMU vs TCU
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- BYU vs Kansas
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
Iowa vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Iowa has won two games against the spread this year.
- Penn State has covered twice in two games with a spread this season.
- The Nittany Lions have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.