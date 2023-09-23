The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spartan Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

Maryland ranks 49th in total defense this season (314.7 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 480.0 total yards per game. Michigan State is accumulating 377.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 375.0 total yards per contest (83rd-ranked).

Maryland vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Maryland vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Maryland Michigan State 480.0 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (84th) 314.7 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.0 (82nd) 176.0 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.0 (108th) 304.0 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.3 (45th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has racked up 889 yards (296.3 ypg) on 66-of-99 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Roman Hemby has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 243 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on nine catches for 94 yards (31.3 per game).

This season, Colby McDonald has carried the ball 21 times for 166 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones' leads his squad with 198 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Corey Dyches has caught 16 passes for 195 yards (65.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kaden Prather's eight grabs have yielded 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has racked up 707 yards on 57.1% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 54 carries for 272 yards, or 90.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has run for 31 yards across 10 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Christian Fitzpatrick has totaled six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 164 (54.7 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times.

Jaron Glover has put up a 152-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 14 targets.

Tre Mosley has racked up 144 reciving yards (48.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

