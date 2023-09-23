Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins head into the second of a three-game series against Nolan Schanuel and the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 219 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .424.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Minnesota is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (728 total).

The Twins are 13th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.90 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.200).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (8-7 with a 2.79 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 31st of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Gray is trying to secure his 17th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Gray heads into this game with 27 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 White Sox W 4-0 Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds W 7-0 Away Kenta Maeda Fernando Cruz 9/20/2023 Reds W 5-3 Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez José Suarez 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Tyler Anderson 9/26/2023 Athletics - Home Kenta Maeda Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics - Home Bailey Ober Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Pablo Lopez Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Sonny Gray Ty Blach

