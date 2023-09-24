Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown when the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jefferson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This year Jefferson has 20 catches (25 targets), leading his team with 309 yards (154.5 per game).

Having played two games this year, Jefferson has not tallied a TD reception.

Justin Jefferson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0 Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0

Rep Justin Jefferson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.