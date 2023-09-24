Joe Ryan gets the start for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Target Field against Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth-best in MLB action with 219 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 10th in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 22nd in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 728 (4.7 per game).

The Twins rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.198).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan (10-10 with a 4.30 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Ryan is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the year.

Ryan will try to secure his 21st game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds W 7-0 Away Kenta Maeda Fernando Cruz 9/20/2023 Reds W 5-3 Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez José Suarez 9/23/2023 Angels L 1-0 Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Tyler Anderson 9/26/2023 Athletics - Home Kenta Maeda Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics - Home Bailey Ober Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Pablo Lopez Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Sonny Gray Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away - -

