Vikings vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 3
Entering this week's action, the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) on Sunday, September 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .
The Vikings enter the matchup after losing 34-28 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last game on September 14.
The Chargers' last game finished in a 27-24 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Back
|Questionable
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Josh Metellus
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jordan Hicks
|LB
|Shin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Davenport
|OLB
|Ankle
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Chris Rumph II
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Christopher Hinton
|DL
|Back
|Questionable
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Vikings vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Vikings or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vikings Season Insights (2022)
- With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, the Vikings were forced to rely on their seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep them in games last season.
- Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL last season (25.1 points allowed per game), Minnesota had more success on offense, ranking eighth in the NFL by averaging 24.9 points per game.
- The Vikings owned the sixth-ranked passing offense last season (263.8 passing yards per game), and they were less effective defensively, ranking second-worst with 265.6 passing yards allowed per game.
- Minnesota ranked 27th in run offense (97.7 rushing yards per game) and 20th in run defense (123.1 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Vikings forced 25 total turnovers (eighth in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the league.
Vikings vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-115), Chargers (-105)
- Total: 54 points
Sign up to live bet on the Vikings-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.