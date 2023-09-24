The Minnesota Vikings (0-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) meet at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Vikings Insights (2022)

Last year, the Vikings averaged just 2.3 more points per game (24.9) than the Chargers surrendered (22.6).

The Vikings averaged 361.5 yards per game last season, just 15.4 more than the 346.1 the Chargers allowed per matchup.

Last year Minnesota ran for 48.1 fewer yards per game (97.7) than Los Angeles allowed per contest (145.8).

The Vikings had 23 giveaways last season, while the Chargers had 24 takeaways.

Vikings Home Performance (2022)

In home games, the Vikings put up 27 points per game and gave up 25.2. That's more than they scored (24.9) and gave up (25.1) overall.

The Vikings racked up 364.1 yards per game at home (2.6 more than their overall average), and conceded 393.2 at home (4.5 more than overall).

At home, Minnesota racked up 256.1 passing yards per game and gave up 280. That's less than it gained overall (263.8), and more than it allowed (265.6).

The Vikings racked up 108 rushing yards per game at home (10.3 more than their overall average), and gave up 113.2 at home (9.9 less than overall).

At home, the Vikings converted 43.4% of third downs and allowed 34.5% to be converted. That's more than they converted overall (41.2%), and less than they allowed (38.1%).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 20-17 CBS 9/14/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-28 Amazon Prime Video 9/24/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 10/1/2023 at Carolina - FOX 10/8/2023 Kansas City - CBS 10/15/2023 at Chicago - FOX

