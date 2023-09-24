Vikings vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) are listed as small favorites (-1) against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The over/under has been set at 54.
Before the Chargers play the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. The Vikings' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Chargers.
Vikings vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-1)
|54
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-1.5)
|53.5
|-110
|-106
Minnesota vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: FOX
Vikings vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Minnesota had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Vikings were an underdog by 1 point or more five times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- In 17 Minnesota games last season, 11 of them went over the total.
- Los Angeles' record against the spread last season was 11-4-0.
- The Chargers' ATS record as 1-point favorites or more was 6-4 last year.
- There were seven Los Angeles games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.
