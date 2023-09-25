Alexander Zverev 2023 China Open Odds
As play in the China Open nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Alexander Zverev versus Nicolas Jarry. Zverev has the fourth-best odds to win (+750) at National Tennis Center.
Zverev at the 2023 China Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Zverev's Next Match
Zverev is in the quarterfinals, where he will face Jarry on Sunday, October 1 at 11:00 PM ET (after beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7, 6-2, 6-1).
Zverev is currently listed at -250 to win his next contest versus Jarry. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Zverev Stats
- Zverev beat Davidovich Fokina 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday in the Round of 16.
- Zverev is 45-18 over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.
- On hard courts over the past year, Zverev has gone 20-9 and has won one title.
- In his 63 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Zverev has averaged 26.0 games.
- Zverev, in 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 28.5 games per match and won 52.5% of them.
- Zverev has won 25.4% of his return games and 83.5% of his service games over the past 12 months.
- On hard courts over the past year, Zverev has claimed 22.2% of his return games and 83.2% of his service games.
