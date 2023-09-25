A victory by the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Monday, September 25 at 8:15 PM ET (at Paycor Stadium). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Bengals ranked seventh in points scored last year (26.1 points per game), but they thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 20.1 points allowed per game. On offense, the Rams ranked 26th in the NFL with 18.1 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 21st in points allowed (341.1 points allowed per contest).

Bengals vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (+1.5) Toss Up (43.5) Rams 22, Bengals 21

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati compiled a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season, the Bengals had an ATS record of 9-3-1.

A total of six Cincinnati games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Bengals games last season was 44.8, 1.3 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Rams Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Rams.

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last year.

The Rams had an ATS record of 4-6-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.

In Los Angeles games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Games involving the Rams last year averaged 42.3 points per game, a 1.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Bengals vs. Rams 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 26.1 20.1 28.7 18 24.1 21.8 Los Angeles 18.1 22.6 21.9 22.8 13.8 22.4

