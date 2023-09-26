The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .266.
  • In 61.0% of his games this year (50 of 82), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 11.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.3% of his games this season, Kirilloff has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 31.7% of his games this year (26 of 82), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 39
.235 AVG .296
.309 OBP .373
.402 SLG .467
12 XBH 12
5 HR 5
19 RBI 19
36/14 K/BB 42/12
1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 5.50 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (204 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Blackburn (4-6 with a 4.29 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
