The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .266.

In 61.0% of his games this year (50 of 82), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.3% of his games this season, Kirilloff has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 31.7% of his games this year (26 of 82), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .235 AVG .296 .309 OBP .373 .402 SLG .467 12 XBH 12 5 HR 5 19 RBI 19 36/14 K/BB 42/12 1 SB 0

