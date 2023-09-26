How to Watch the Braves vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Tuesday at Truist Park against Justin Steele, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 299 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 601 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have an MLB-leading .276 batting average.
- Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (909 total runs).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- Atlanta's 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.296).
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 189 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Chicago is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 792 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.282 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 31st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Elder is trying to pick up his 17th quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Elder is looking to collect his 27th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- In six of his 30 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steele (16-5) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 30th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- He has 18 quality starts in 29 chances this season.
- In 29 starts this season, Steele has lasted five or more innings 26 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Patrick Corbin
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Jameson Taillon
|9/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Marcus Stroman
|9/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Jake Irvin
|9/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Corbin
|10/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Trevor Williams
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-7
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Mitch Keller
|9/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-6
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Johan Oviedo
|9/22/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Noah Davis
|9/23/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Chris Flexen
|9/24/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Ty Blach
|9/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bryce Elder
|9/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Max Fried
|9/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Charlie Morton
|9/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Freddy Peralta
|9/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Wade Miley
|10/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
