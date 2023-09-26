Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Tuesday at Truist Park against Justin Steele, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 299 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 601 extra-base hits.

The Braves have an MLB-leading .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (909 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Atlanta's 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.296).

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 189 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Chicago is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 792 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.282 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 31st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

Elder is trying to pick up his 17th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Elder is looking to collect his 27th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In six of his 30 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Steele (16-5) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has 18 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

In 29 starts this season, Steele has lasted five or more innings 26 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals W 10-3 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Allan Winans Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Max Fried Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home Charlie Morton Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Wright Jake Irvin 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Corbin 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home - Trevor Williams

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Pirates L 13-7 Home Justin Steele Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates L 8-6 Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Jameson Taillon Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Marcus Stroman Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies W 4-3 Home Jordan Wicks Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves - Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves - Away Jameson Taillon Max Fried 9/28/2023 Braves - Away Marcus Stroman Charlie Morton 9/29/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Freddy Peralta 9/30/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Wade Miley 10/1/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Corbin Burnes

