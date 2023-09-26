The Minnesota Twins (83-73) and Oakland Athletics (48-108) clash on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Target Field.

The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (7-6, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn (4-6, 4.29 ERA).

Twins vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (7-6, 3.66 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (4-6, 4.29 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins' Ober (7-6) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.66 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in 24 games this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.29 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 20 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.

Blackburn has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Blackburn has put together 16 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

