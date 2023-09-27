Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland Athletics, with Joey Estes on the mound, September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Joey Estes

Joey Estes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 43 walks.

Kepler has gotten a hit in 72 of 123 games this season (58.5%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (26.0%).

In 23 games this season, he has homered (18.7%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Kepler has driven home a run in 44 games this year (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 42.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .277 AVG .228 .345 OBP .304 .530 SLG .420 25 XBH 21 12 HR 11 34 RBI 28 50/21 K/BB 55/22 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings