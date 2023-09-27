The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor (.310 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joey Estes and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Joey Estes

Joey Estes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .217.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 116 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.1% of those games.

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has an RBI in 32 of 116 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 54 .235 AVG .196 .281 OBP .260 .476 SLG .380 19 XBH 15 13 HR 7 30 RBI 20 69/11 K/BB 57/12 7 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings