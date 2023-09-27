Michael A. Taylor vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor (.310 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joey Estes and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .217.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 116 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.1% of those games.
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has an RBI in 32 of 116 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|54
|.235
|AVG
|.196
|.281
|OBP
|.260
|.476
|SLG
|.380
|19
|XBH
|15
|13
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|20
|69/11
|K/BB
|57/12
|7
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.54 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.3 per game).
- Estes (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
