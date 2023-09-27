Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Athletics on September 27, 2023
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Max Kepler, Esteury Ruiz and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Oakland Athletics at Target Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Lopez Stats
- Pablo Lopez (11-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 32nd start of the season.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned 20 quality starts.
- Lopez has 22 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 20th, 1.149 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fifth.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 22
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|7
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 16
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|8
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 10
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|14
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 4
|6.0
|8
|1
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|5
|3
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 107 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 43 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .251/.324/.472 slash line so far this season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 19
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has collected 111 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 63 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .255/.308/.349 on the year.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 23
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 22
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has collected 109 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .245/.328/.485 on the season.
- Rooker takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 22
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
