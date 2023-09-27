The Minnesota Vikings right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota was forced to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

Last season the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 away.

As favorites, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

Cousins also rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, hauling in 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

On the ground with the Rams, Cam Akers scored seven touchdowns and picked up 786 yards (52.4 per game).

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks totaled 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 129 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +30000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +40000 7 October 23 49ers - +550 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +5000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +20000 12 November 27 Bears - +40000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +15000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1800 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.