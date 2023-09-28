Jorge Polanco vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- with an on-base percentage of .283 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .254 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
- Polanco has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has homered in 17.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has an RBI in 30 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 79 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.271
|AVG
|.236
|.347
|OBP
|.323
|.529
|SLG
|.375
|22
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|19
|44/18
|K/BB
|43/18
|2
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 208 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Medina (3-10 with a 5.64 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
