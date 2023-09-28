Matt Wallner vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Matt Wallner (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .246 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in 46.4% of his 69 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has driven in a run in 19 games this season (27.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 30 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Other Twins Players vs the Athletics
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|29
|.265
|AVG
|.222
|.399
|OBP
|.333
|.584
|SLG
|.378
|17
|XBH
|6
|9
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|13
|46/15
|K/BB
|30/12
|2
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.55 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 208 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
