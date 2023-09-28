MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, September 28
Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Thursday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Rangers' Jordan Montgomery taking on the Mariners' Logan Gilbert.
Keep scrolling to find the expected starters for every game on the docket for September 28.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jonathan Bowlan (0-0) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will look to Tarik Skubal (7-3) for the game between the teams Thursday.
|KC: Bowlan
|DET: Skubal
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (76.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|2.95
|-
|K/9
|11.1
For a full report of the Bowlan vs Skubal matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -115
- KC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (3-10) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (8-8) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.
|OAK: Medina
|MIN: Gray
|22 (103.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (180 IP)
|5.64
|ERA
|2.75
|8.9
|K/9
|8.9
For a full breakdown of the Medina vs Gray matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Twins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Bryce Jarvis (2-0) to the bump as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Touki Toussaint (4-7) when the teams meet on Thursday.
|ARI: Jarvis
|CHW: Toussaint
|9 (18.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (83 IP)
|2.45
|ERA
|5.10
|3.9
|K/9
|8.8
Live Stream Diamondbacks at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (7-4) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|KC: Ragans
|DET: Gipson-Long
|28 (89.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (15 IP)
|3.41
|ERA
|2.40
|10.5
|K/9
|12.0
Live Stream Royals at Tigers
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Corbin Burnes (10-8) when the teams face off Thursday.
|STL: Hudson
|MIL: Burnes
|17 (76.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (189.2 IP)
|4.95
|ERA
|3.46
|5.0
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -200
- STL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Brewers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (4-5) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (13-6) when the clubs meet Thursday.
|PIT: Ortiz
|PHI: Wheeler
|17 (81.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (188 IP)
|4.96
|ERA
|3.59
|6.1
|K/9
|9.9
Live Stream Pirates at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (6-4) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (12-5) when the clubs meet Thursday.
|BOS: Sale
|BAL: Kremer
|19 (97.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (167.1 IP)
|4.42
|ERA
|4.25
|11.3
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -120
- BOS Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luke Weaver (3-5) to the hill as they take on the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (15-8) when the teams face off on Thursday.
|NYY: Weaver
|TOR: Bassitt
|28 (119.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (192.1 IP)
|6.47
|ERA
|3.74
|7.7
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -190
- NYY Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (10-9) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to David Peterson (3-8) when the teams meet Thursday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|NYM: Peterson
|31 (171.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (104 IP)
|3.89
|ERA
|5.37
|10.4
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Mets
- MIA Odds to Win: -135
- NYM Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-8) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) when the teams play Thursday.
|CHC: Stroman
|ATL: Smith-Shawver
|26 (134.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.88
|ERA
|-
|7.8
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Cubs at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) to the bump as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chris Flexen (1-8) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.
|LAD: Yarbrough
|COL: Flexen
|24 (85.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (96.1 IP)
|3.78
|ERA
|7.01
|6.8
|K/9
|6.6
Live Stream Dodgers at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Gilbert (13-7) when the clubs face off on Thursday.
|TEX: Montgomery
|SEA: Gilbert
|31 (182.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (184.2 IP)
|3.25
|ERA
|3.75
|7.9
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -125
- TEX Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
