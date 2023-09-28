Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Scott County, Iowa this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dubuque Senior High School at Davenport West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Iowa City High School at Davenport Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davenport North High School at Hempstead High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Scott High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Falls High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bettendorf, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.