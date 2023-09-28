Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Scott County, Iowa this week.

Scott County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Dubuque Senior High School at Davenport West High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 28

7:30 PM CT on September 28 Location: Davenport, IA

Davenport, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Iowa City High School at Davenport Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Davenport, IA

Davenport, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Davenport North High School at Hempstead High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Dubuque, IA

Dubuque, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Scott High School at Xavier High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Falls High School at Pleasant Valley High School