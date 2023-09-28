The Oakland Athletics (48-110) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Minnesota Twins (85-73) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-8) for the Twins and Luis Medina (3-10) for the Athletics.

Twins vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.75 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-10, 5.64 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will send Gray (8-8) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, a 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.144 in 31 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.

Medina has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Medina has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this season heading into this game.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

