Willi Castro vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Athletics.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- In 57.4% of his 108 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- In 7.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this year (25.0%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this season (41.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|58
|.257
|AVG
|.255
|.341
|OBP
|.326
|.480
|SLG
|.367
|19
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/15
|K/BB
|53/14
|15
|SB
|16
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.55 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (208 total, 1.3 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
