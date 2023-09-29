Iowa BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.
Games to Bet on Today
Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Location: Provo, Utah
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: BYU (-1.5)
- BYU Moneyline: -120
- Cincinnati Moneyline: +100
- Total: 49.5
Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)
- Total: 9
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: BSWI (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs (-115)
- Moneyline Underdog: Brewers (-105)
- Total: 8
Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: NC State (-3.5)
- NC State Moneyline: -175
- Louisville Moneyline: +145
- Total: 55.5
New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Channel: BSKC (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals (+120)
- Total: 9
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTEP Miners
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: El Paso, Texas
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: UTEP (-1)
- UTEP Moneyline: -110
- Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -110
- Total: 50.5
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Location: Queens, New York
- TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-120)
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+100)
- Total: 8
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Location: Anaheim, California
- TV Channel: BSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+125)
- Total: 8
Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: BSDET (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians (-115)
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers (-105)
- Total: 8
Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-300)
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals (+240)
- Total: 10
