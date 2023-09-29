Max Kepler vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- hitting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Athletics.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 43 walks while batting .258.
- In 73 of 124 games this year (58.9%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (18.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.5% of his games this season, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.7% of his games this season (53 of 124), with two or more runs 14 times (11.3%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|65
|.291
|AVG
|.228
|.357
|OBP
|.304
|.539
|SLG
|.420
|25
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|28
|50/21
|K/BB
|55/22
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.69 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (227 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (3-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.42 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.42, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .330 batting average against him.
