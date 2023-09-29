Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Union County, Iowa, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Iowa This Week
Union County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Mormon Trail High School at East Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Afton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.