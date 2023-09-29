Golfers will take the course at the 6,438-yard, par-71 Pinnacle Country Club for the first round of the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas on Friday, September 29, with a purse of $2.3M up for grabs. Atthaya Thitikul is the defending champion at the tournament.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Start Time: 8:15 AM ET

8:15 AM ET Venue: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par/Distance: Par 71/6,438 yards

Par 71/6,438 yards Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Want to place a bet on the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship ? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:15 AM ET Hole 1 Bailey Tardy, Brianna Do, Gabriella Then 8:37 AM ET Hole 10 Min Lee, Amanda Doherty, Karis Davidson 8:48 AM ET Hole 10 Alicia Joo, Ana Belac, Yae Eun Hong 8:59 AM ET Hole 10 Melissa Reid, Matilda Castren, Stephanie Meadow 9:10 AM ET Hole 10 Olivia Cowan, Eun-Hee Ji, Mi Hyang Lee 9:21 AM ET Hole 10 Marina Alex, Hinako Shibuno, Yan Liu 9:32 AM ET Hole 10 Linnea Strom, Na Rin An, Sarah Schmelzel 9:43 AM ET Hole 10 Marissa Steen, Jeong Eun Lee5, Dottie Ardina 9:54 AM ET Hole 10 Jaravee Boonchant, Brittany Altomare, Dana Finkelstein 10:05 AM ET Hole 10 Dori Carter, Hannah Levi-Armour, Brooke Matthews

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.