The Clemson Tigers (2-2) hit the road for an ACC clash against the Syracuse Orange (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Clemson has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, ranking 21st-best in total offense (474.3 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (262.8 yards allowed per game). Syracuse has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking sixth-best in points per game (44.3) and seventh-best in points surrendered per game (10.8).

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Clemson vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Clemson Syracuse 474.3 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 507.8 (11th) 262.8 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.3 (15th) 199 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.3 (16th) 275.3 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.5 (22nd) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (7th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has recorded 976 yards (244 ypg) on 96-of-145 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 73 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 292 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 96 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns in the pass game.

Phil Mafah has carried the ball 35 times for 235 yards (58.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' 226 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has registered 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 163 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Antonio Williams has a total of 145 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 972 yards on 72-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 316 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has been given 61 carries and totaled 311 yards with six touchdowns while also gaining 95 yards through the air .

Damien Alford has collected 17 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 247 (61.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Donovan Brown has 15 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 239 yards (59.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Umari Hatcher's 13 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 225 yards (56.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

