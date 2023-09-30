Fresno State vs. Nevada: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Wolf Pack will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Nevada matchup in this article.
Fresno State vs. Nevada Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fresno, California
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
Fresno State vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-24.5)
|49.5
|-3000
|+1150
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-24.5)
|50.5
|-2800
|+1160
Fresno State vs. Nevada Betting Trends
- Fresno State is 3-0-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Nevada has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.
Fresno State & Nevada 2023 Futures Odds
|Fresno State
|To Win the MWC
|+210
|Bet $100 to win $210
|Nevada
|To Win the MWC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
